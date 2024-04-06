Local

Uber reports nearly 300% increase in pre-booked rides for Monday’s solar eclipse

By WHIO Staff
WFEZ Easy 93.1 Nikki Solar Eclipse Glasses

Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S. MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 21: Wilson Sayre, Carmen Pelaez and Ana Sofia Pelaez (L-R) view the solar eclipse at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on August 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. While Miami was not in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, around 77 percent of the sun was covered by the moon during the peak time of the partial eclipse. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

Many people do not want to risk driving during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Uber is reporting a nearly 300 percent increase in pre-booked rides for Monday in comparison to last Monday for cities in the path of totality.

>> ‘Bring your patience with you;’ Miami Valley residents prepare for eclipse ahead of crowds

That includes Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is expecting hours of traffic after the eclipse.

Ohio State Highway Patrol will increase staffing levels and activate its aviation unit to better emergency response and traffic safety services on Ohio’s highways during the eclipse.

Uber also said they are seeing a double-digit increase in new drivers joining Uber in many towns in the path of totality.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read