Uber reports nearly 300% increase in pre-booked rides for Monday’s solar eclipse

Many people do not want to risk driving during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Uber is reporting a nearly 300 percent increase in pre-booked rides for Monday in comparison to last Monday for cities in the path of totality.

'Bring your patience with you;' Miami Valley residents prepare for eclipse ahead of crowds

That includes Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is expecting hours of traffic after the eclipse.

Ohio State Highway Patrol will increase staffing levels and activate its aviation unit to better emergency response and traffic safety services on Ohio’s highways during the eclipse.

Uber also said they are seeing a double-digit increase in new drivers joining Uber in many towns in the path of totality.





