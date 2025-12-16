Uber misled customers with ‘free trials;’ Ohio joins lawsuit with 21 other states

OHIO — Ohio has joined a multi-state lawsuit for deceptive practices tied to an Uber subscription service.

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Uber USA, LLC and Uber Technologies, Inc., according to a spokesperson.

The lawsuit said that Uber misled customers with “free trials” that automatically rolled into paid subscriptions, exaggerated how much users could save, made it hard to cancel a subscription, and even charged some customers before their billing date or before the free trial ended.

The lawsuit is pending in a U.S District Court in California.

“Uber took consumers for a ride - and it wasn’t what they signed up for,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “A free trial shouldn’t lead to a surprise bill, and canceling shouldn’t become an exercise in frustration.”

The lawsuit is seeking refunds for affected customers, civil penalties, and a court order prohibiting Uber from using these tactics in the future.

Ohio is joined by 21 other State attorneys general in supporting the lawsuit, including California, Alabama, Michigan and Montana.

Consumers who have concerns about Uber One or suspect a scam or an unfair business practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or at 800-282-0515

