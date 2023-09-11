Two dogs dumped in Greene Co. park now being treated at animal shelter

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Animal Shelter workers are looking for answers after two large dogs appeared to have been dumped in a park this weekend.

The shelter says someone reported that two shepherd mix dogs were dumped at Morris Reserve Park, off Lower Bellbrook Road.

“In very bad shape, horrible skin conditions, skinny, it was apparent these guys didn’t just get out on their own, it looks like someone abandoned them,” Director of the Greene County Animal Shelter Julie Holmes-Taylor said.

Holmes-Taylor’s officers picked up the dogs after they were reported wandering at the park.

The dogs will spend the first three days of this week at the shelter, while the workers try to find their rightful owners.

“I don’t want them here, we want them where they are loved and where they belong,” Holmes-Taylor said.

She said she would counsel any present owners that can be identified that neglect is considered cruelty in Ohio.

The dogs are already being treated and fed. If no one is identified, they will be put up for adoption if they pass behavioral checks.

Jody Massey and her partner were at the Morris Reserve Park on Monday and she said that she hates to think of dogs being left to fend for themselves, without food or water.

“I think, it just makes me sad,” Massey said.

She pointed out that there are community groups online where people in need, with pets in need, can ask for help.

“There’s all kinds of groups and all you have to do is ask for help and be willing to ask for help,” Massey said.

The two shepherd mixes will see the veterinarian on Tuesday.

They have already been brought up to speed on vaccines, but Holmes-Taylor said this type of incident is no longer unusual as the economic pressure on people has increased.

“With inflation going up, absolutely, it’s not just us, this is a national crisis,” Holmes-Taylor said.

Workers at the shelter said the dogs will likely be treated and regain their health.

If no owner is identified, they will be put up for adoption, likely together but possibly separate.

