Restoration of Troy Tavern building ‘economically unfeasible’, engineer’s report says

TROY — An engineer has completed their structural assessment of a Troy building which has been the center of a months-long legal battle.

Daniel Geers, of Jezerinac Geers & Associates, Inc. inspected the building on Aug. 18 and was to submit his report to a Miami County Municipal Judge.

In the 24-page report submitted Monday, Geers details his findings of the property’s north and south buildings.

In mid-June, the city’s chief building inspector and fire chief determined that the Tavern Building was unsafe. That ruling closed West Main Street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between Plum and Cherry Streets.

A judge denied an immediate request to demolish the historic building, requesting a structural assessment by Geers.

While Geers notes the brickwork protected from the elements is in “good condition”, where the brick has been exposed will need “extensive evaluation.”

A similar evaluation was made for the floor structure in the buildings.

The structures that have been exposed to moisture and the elements will likely need “to be completely removed and replaced”, he states.

While historic buildings usually do not need to adhere to current building codes, since the damage to the Troy Tavern building was a result of wind damage it will need to meet the current wind load provision of the Ohio Building Code, Geers states.

“These are simply old buildings that were very well built for their time but have sustained storm damage and unfortunately not been cared for in recent years,” Geers said.

He adds the buildings have “likely reached the ends of their useful service life” and restoring them to their original condition would be likely “economically unfeasible”.

“It would be challenging to convert them to a different use under the current Ohio Building Code, without incurring more expense that it would take to tear them down and construct completely new buildings,” he concludes.

