Business owners frustrated by drawn-out dispute over historic Troy Tavern

TROY — It’s been two and a half weeks since a court-appointed engineer inspected the building at the center of a months-long legal battle in Troy.

He has not released a report yet, but what he finds could determine the building’s future.

Business owners told News Center 7′s John Bedell they’re frustrated over what the drawn-out dispute did to their summer.

“This is how we feed four children. This is how we pay our mortgage,” said Courtney Hart, owner of Ivy Court.

This summer, Hart was hoping to see her business grow. Instead, it’s been a season watching her revenue at Ivy Court shrink.

The city has put signs up saying the street’s open to local businesses, but Hart says the road closure in front of the building the city has marked as a “collapse hazard,” and the uncertainty over the long legal battle is hurting her business.

She’s not the only business owner in downtown Troy to tell News Center 7 that.

“On the other side of the wall is their wall, I guess, but I mean it’s a common wall,” said Cheryl Cheadle, owner of Key II Security and Investigations.

Cheadle’s business is right next door to the tavern.

“Summer is the busiest time for me and it has hurt,” Cheadle said.

News Center 7 was there as an independent structural engineer inspected the building on August 18.

As they wait for the results of his report and a judge’s decision, they’re ready for the uncertainty and the back and forth to be over. They want a decision one way or the other.

“I want it to be that we keep the building. but yes, a resolution. The street open back up,” Cheadle said.

“At this point, it’s like, let’s just understand and make a plan of if this happens, this is how I’m moving forward. If this happens, this is how we’re moving forward,” Hart said.

News Center 7 checked with the judge’s office on Tuesday. They said the court did not give the engineer a deadline to submit his report.

