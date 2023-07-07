‘Truly a transformation;’ Ohio’s 988 mental health hotline fields more than 12K calls a month

This Sunday marks one year since 988 launched as the nationwide mental health crisis line.

It works much like 911, connecting those in need with a local expert that can help them in a crisis and find help after.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz took a look at the impact it’s already had, and the new push to raise awareness for the number.

“It’s truly a transformation of crisis services in Ohio,” Dr. Greta Mayer, chief executive officer of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: National Suicide Hotline to change number to ‘988′ starting Saturday

She said the three-digit number has been a game changer for mental health in Ohio.

“The idea is having trained people 24/7 answering these calls at TCM Behavioral Health Services, and then following up with the individuals to ensure that they get connected to care is what’s transforming the system,” Mayer said.

Between January and May of this year, they answered nearly 1,700 calls in their jurisdiction.

“When they call in the number they can get connected to local resources that are close to home, which is going to be the key to keeping people healthier and well,” Mayer said.

That’s the goal statewide too.

>> How to recognize warning signs of suicide and find resources for help

On average more than 12,000 Ohioans a month call 988, and that is without a statewide awareness campaign.

“We did that intentionally. That decision was made to give our call centers and the statewide team time to ensure the system could handle high-volume call rates,” Lori Criss, Ohio MHAS director said.

And that time has paid off.

“Today nearly 90 percent of the calls from Ohioans are being answered in the state— which marks a 33 percent increase,” Doug Jackson, Ohio 988 administrator, said.

Jackson said the new program is proving to save lives.

Mayer stresses that people call if they need any mental health support.

“That’s, you know, just as important but so is getting people the help they need sooner rather than later so that there isn’t something that happens that’s worse. Life and death,” she said.

Mayer hopes as more people learn about 988, they’ll be able to help more people and potentially even save more lives.

©2023 Cox Media Group