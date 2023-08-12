Trotwood hosting community waste drop-off today

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood is hosting an event Saturday to help residents properly get rid of their solid waste.

For Solid Waste Day, the city is holding drop-off services for electronic waste, shredding, tire recycling, and bulk trash. This runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5200 Salem Avenue.

Shredding services will be performed on-site today. Those looking to drop off for this service are limited to four boxes or bags. Those looking to participate in this must provide proof of a Trotwood residence. Businesses are not permitted for this service, according to city officials.

Regarding tire recycling, the city is not accepting rims with the tires and will stop accepting items when their containers are full.

The city is not accepting any hazardous waste, light bulbs, batteries, or appliances with chlorofluorocarbons at the bulk trash drop-off. Additionally, upholstered items.

