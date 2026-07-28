Trotwood CIC manager honored for revitalizing neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood project manager is receiving a statewide honor.

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Derek Williams, project manager for the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), was named Community Development Professional of the Year by the Ohio Conference of Community Development (OCCD), Trotwood CIC announced on Tuesday.

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Williams was presented the award during the OCCD’s Summer Annual Conference last week.

The award recognizes community development professionals whose work has had a major impact on their community.

Trotwood CIC said Williams was recognized for his leadership and project management in advancing community development efforts within the city, including the group’s Azalea housing rehabilitation efforts in the Townview neighborhood.

Williams has helped develop the partnership with Civista Bank to support financing for the redevelopment project.

Chad Downing, Executive Director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, said Williams’ recognition is “well deserved.”

“His work on the Azalea housing rehabilitation efforts has helped the Trotwood CIC turn a neighborhood challenge into a real opportunity for reinvestment, homeownership, and renewed confidence in Townview,” Downing said in a statement.

Williams has also helped support important Community Development Block Grant-funded projects in the city.

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