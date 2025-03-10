Troopers stops Mustang going over 100mph on I-75

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver was stopped for going over 100 mph on I-75.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper from their Piqua Post stopped a driver for going 111mph on I-75 in Miami County.
“There is no excuse for going this fast! Since 2020, there have been 1,165 speed-related crashes on Miami Co roadways,” OSP wrote on social media.
Troopers said the speed limit was 70 mph.
