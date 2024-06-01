Troopers respond to crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash in Clark County early Saturday morning.

Troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to the area of the 3300 block of Spangler Rd around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found one vehicle involved in a crash.

A dispatcher for the Springfield Post could not confirm if anyone was injured but did say that Medway Fire Department crews were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

