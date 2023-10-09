1 hospitalized after crash on SB I-75 in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @8:09 a.m.

A person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

State troopers and medics were dispatched to Southbound Interstate 75 at Wagner Ford Road just after 7:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes are back open on SB I-75.

The crash remains under investigation.

I 75 at Wagner Ford Road Photo from: OHDOT

