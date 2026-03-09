Troopers investigate rollover crash on I-75 SB in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that happened Monday morning on Interstate 75 southbound on the Miami and Shelby County line.

The call came out just before 4 a.m. to mile marker 85, according to a Piqua Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported for this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

