Trooper stops driver going over 100 mph on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A state trooper pulled over a driver going more than 100 mph on Interstate 75 in Miami County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘This is crazy;’ Neighbors scared to leave homes after string of violence in Dayton neighborhood
- 64-year-old man dies days after fight near Kroger in Ohio
- Huge payout expected for a rare coin bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades
A trooper with the Piqua District Headquarters cited the driver last Friday.
The driver was going 101 mph in a posted 70 mph zone on the interstate.
According to OSHP, troopers cited 30 motorists for traveling over 100 mph on roadways throughout Ohio.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]