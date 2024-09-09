Trooper stops driver going over 100 mph on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A state trooper pulled over a driver going more than 100 mph on Interstate 75 in Miami County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A trooper with the Piqua District Headquarters cited the driver last Friday.

The driver was going 101 mph in a posted 70 mph zone on the interstate.

According to OSHP, troopers cited 30 motorists for traveling over 100 mph on roadways throughout Ohio.

