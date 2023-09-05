Trial date set for man involved in I-675 crash that killed 4-week-old

GREENE COUNTY — The man involved in a crash that killed a newborn and injured six others in Sugarcreek Township is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

The trial for Samuel Lawson, 32, will begin Oct. 16, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records filed Friday. A final pre-trial hearing has been set for later this month.

Lawson was criminally charged with 18 counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and OVI, in January 2022, eight months after the May 2021 crash on I-675.

He’s accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in an active construction zone on northbound I-675, while under the influence. As News Center 7 previously reported, his blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit when he crashed his SUV into a minivan.

The collision sent the minivan into another car on the highway, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Faye White, a 4-week-old passenger of the minivan, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Faye was in the minivan with her family. The I-Team spoke to her parents, Dylan and Kristen White, in November 2021. They said May 23, the day of the crash, was their wedding anniversary and they were on I-675 heading home after picking up their children from their parents’ house.

Dylan and three of the couple’s kids were transported to the hospital. Their daughter Emma, who was 10 years old at the time, was partially internally decapitated and went into cardiac arrest, among other severe injuries. Her mother said she beat the odds and survived.

News Center 7 spoke to the family again this past January and learned Emma goes to physical therapy every week.

