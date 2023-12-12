Trial begins for local man accused of stabbing ex-lover in Huber Heights

DAYTON — A trial began today for a local man accused of stabbing a 59-year-old man to death two years ago.

Barry Pence, 24, of Harrison Twp., was indicted on aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges for the deadly stabbing of James Woolard, of Huber Heights, in September 2021.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harrison Twp. man indicted in connection to murder of 59-year-old Huber Heights man

This case was first recorded as a homicide in Huber Heights, a very out-of-the-ordinary event. But as the trial began, prosecutors explained that the relationship between Pence and Woolard changed from an ordinary work friendship to something else.

Prosecutor Jennifer Buschur said Pence and Woolard met while working at a car parts plant.

“They were co-workers, it was a friendship that evolved into a romantic relationship,” Buschur told a jury in opening statements on Tuesday.

When their relationship became strained and Pence would not return Woolard’s calls, he allegedly threatened to expose private information about Pence. Prosecutors said this angered Pence so much that he bought a knife at a gas station, went to Woolard’s home, and stabbed him 20 times.

“He was waiting for James to fall asleep,” Buschur said. “When he did, he attacked him, stabbing him 20 times.”

>> Confusion around Issue 2 continues as lawmakers push for changes to marijuana law

Prosecutors emphasized that after the alleged attack, Pence deliberately threw the knife in a river, cleaned himself up, and deliberately threw his old clothes in a trash can at a nearby McDonald’s.

Pence’s attorney, John Kinard, said he doesn’t believe Pence realized the seriousness of his actions. He told a jury he would ask them to find Pence not guilty by reason of insanity in regards to his actions at the Huber Heights home.

Kinard also said all the work done by Huber Heights police and others in the investigation does not change the fact that he believes Pence has bipolar and Schizoaffective disorders and cannot be held responsible for his actions. He promised psychological experts would testify.

“Barry Pence suffers from a severe mental disease. He did not know the wrongfulness of his actions,” Kinard said.

The first witnesses of the case began to testify late Tuesday afternoon.

© 2023 Cox Media Group