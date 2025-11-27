Travel Ban for certain vehicles issued for Ohio Turnpike due to high winds, rain

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for high-profile vehicles due to high winds and rain.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The ban went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and will last through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
- Area police department mourns loss of officer after ‘courageous battle with cancer’
- Semi truck driver cited after striking side mirror of pulled over vehicle in Auglaize County
The ban is due to high winds, snow, and rain expected over the next several days, according to the Ohio Turnpike.
High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.
The ban does not apply to passenger vehicles, including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks.
Below is a list of banned vehicles:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded)
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer.
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations
- 2-axle buses longer than forty (40) feet
- Buses with 3 or more axles greater than forty-five (45) feet.
The travel ban is across the entire 241-mile toll road.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group