Semi truck driver cited after striking side mirror of pulled over vehicle in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — A semi-truck driver was cited after they struck the side mirror of a vehicle that was pulled over in Auglaize County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shared body and cruiser cam footage of what they called a “close call” on the side of northbound Interstate 75 in Wapakoneta shortly after 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 22.

While a trooper spoke with the occupants of a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, a semi truck driver drove by and struck the mirror of the vehicle after failing to move over or slow down.

“This was a split second that could have seriously injured our trooper or those pulled over in the vehicle,” the OSHP said in a social media post.

After being pulled over by the trooper, the semi driver stated he did not see the other vehicle and did not realize he had hit it.

The driver was cited for failure to move over and a marked lanes violation.

“This is more than a law, it’s a lifesaving choice. When you see flashing lights of any color, move over or slow down,” the OSHP said in the post.

