Trash collection in Trotwood to shift for Total Solar Eclipse

TROTWOOD — In preparation for the total solar eclipse on April 8, trash collection in Trotwood will be adjusted to accommodate for increased traffic.

News Center 7 is your Eclipse station. Join our coverage beginning Monday with News Center 7′s Daybreak at 4:25 am and our special coverage beginning at 2 pm.

Rumpke crews will start their routes at 2 a.m. on April 8 to avoid any traffic associated with the eclipse.

Residents are asked to place trash bins at the curb the night before, Sunday, April 7. Crews will resume the normal route scheduled on Tuesday, April 9.

