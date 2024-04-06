Local

Trash collection in Trotwood to shift for Total Solar Eclipse

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — In preparation for the total solar eclipse on April 8, trash collection in Trotwood will be adjusted to accommodate for increased traffic.

Rumpke crews will start their routes at 2 a.m. on April 8 to avoid any traffic associated with the eclipse.

Residents are asked to place trash bins at the curb the night before, Sunday, April 7. Crews will resume the normal route scheduled on Tuesday, April 9.

Most Read