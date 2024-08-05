Train crashes into car in Shelby County; No driver found

SHELBY COUNTY — A car was hit by a train in Shelby County late Saturday night, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

>> Man, woman found dead in Miami Township house

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Wright Road in Sidney.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a car that had been hit by a CSX train.

The train was traveling east near Wright Road at the time of the crash, according to the report.

While approaching the crossing, the conductor said he saw the car’s reverse lights and tried to stop.

The train then hit the car and pushed it about a quarter mile east on the tracks, according to the report.

The conductor told deputies he didn’t see the driver of the car.

>> Longtime Dayton comedy club to close its doors after over 40 years

Deputies found the car still running and in gear, but could not find a driver.

According to the report, the owner’s cell phone was found inside the car.

A deputy went to the owner’s residence, but couldn’t make contact.

The owner’s mother was at the residence and said she was not home.

On August 4, the owner contacted the Sheriff’s Office asking about her vehicle, according to the report.

She told dispatch that she thought her boyfriend had the car, but was not sure. Officials told her the car had been towed.

No one was injured in this crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group