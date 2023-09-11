Traffic to be impacted in part of Greene County for 2 weeks due to milling project starting today

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted in parts of Greene County for the next two weeks due to a construction project.

Construction crews will start milling Federal Road between Old U.S. 35 to South Charleston Road starting this morning at 6 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. tonight, the Greene County Engineer’s Office said.

The project is expected to last two weeks, weather and equipment permitting.

Traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as there are unmarked no passing zones, according to the county engineer’s office.

Federal Road is a rural roadway at least nine miles long in Greene County and was last resurfaced back in 2013.

