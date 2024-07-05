Semi jackknifes on I-75 NB in Montgomery Co.; lanes reopen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 11:20 p.m.:

All lanes have reopened after a semi-trailer jackknifed on I-75 northbound in Dayton Thursday night.

The crash was cleared by crews around 11:25 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a semi crashed into a median wall.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and will continue to follow this story.

>> 2 teenagers shot a Butler Co. park during fireworks event

INITIAL REPORT:

A crash involving a semi-trailer has shut down all northbound lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County Thursday night.

As of around 10 p.m., all lanes are closed on I-75 North beyond SR-4/Keowee St due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras show a jackknifed semi blocking all lanes of travel.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the crash.





©2024 Cox Media Group