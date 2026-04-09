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TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all lanes on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff
I-75 at Wagner Ford (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

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Major Highway Incidents

  • All lanes are closed on I-75 North beyond Wagner Ford Rd/Siebenthaler Ave, due to a crash

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

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