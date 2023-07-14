Tractor overturns on Logan County man, killing him

BELLEFONTAINE — A Bellefontaine man is dead after having a tractor fall on him in Logan County.

Steven Gregg, 75, died Thursday after the crash in the 5700 block of State Route 47 E, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the scene around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving a tractor.

A witness told deputies that he was working in his field when he saw the tractor overturn, according to an incident report.

A preliminary investigation showed that Gregg was driving on the side of a hill and the tractor fell over on its right side, pinning him underneath.

Bellefontaine firefighters worked to get Gregg out. Once freed from under the tractor, he was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital where he later died.

