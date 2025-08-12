Tourism group reveals economic impact NATO assembly had on Dayton

DAYTON — More than $1 million was spent in Dayton during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring session.

A News Center 7 I-Team Investigation previously looked into the millions of dollars in public money the state spent to keep the event and community safe.

Traffic couldn’t drive through this part of downtown because of the secure perimeter in May.

Now, News Center 7 is looking at the return on investment for the local economy.

New data from Destination Dayton estimates that the economic impact of the NATO Event is $1,320,000.

The Hilton Garden Inn, in downtown Dayton, was so close to the NATO Village in May that people could look out the window and see into the secure perimeter.

James Bailey, with the Hilton Garden Inn, said the NATO event may have kept people away from the hotel restaurant because of how close they were to the strict security measures.

But overall, it was good for business.

“The nature of our business is we house guests coming in from out of town. So it was a natural fit for us,” Bailey said. “Overall, it was good for us. We definitely got rooms that we would not have got otherwise.”

