Tornado rips roof off of home with Springfield family inside

SPRINGFIELD — Homes were damaged early Wednesday morning after a tornado touched down in Clark County.

His home was so damaged that the roof is completely gone and debris is all over his yard.

Shoji Uotani, his fiancé, and two kids have lived on Ridge Road for seven years. He said this is not the first time severe weather damaged their house.

“Tornado hit us like twice within a year, last July we got a tiny one and now this is what happened,” Uotani said.

Parts of his home were spread all throughout his front and backyard. Same goes for many of his neighbors.

“Unfortunately, we got hit the most. And it just things happen so we just have to accept that,” Uotani said.

He said he is just happy that everyone is okay.

“These are all objects and most likely you know people worry about each others’ well-being,” Uotani said.

Now they’re trying to figure out their next step.

“The kids are gonna stay at their friends’ house and my fiancé has a company apartment in Brookville,” he said. “Hoping the insurance company will reach out to us, help us out and that’s all we can hope for.”

The damage and devastation continues down the road for at least a mile. People in the community said they typically rally around each other in times like this.

