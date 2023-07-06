Tipp City man dead after crash in Bethel Twp.

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City man is dead after a crash in Bethel Township Sunday.

The crash was reported in the 6600 block of Ross Road just before 3 a.m. according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

A 2018 Toyota Rav4 was heading westbound on Ross Road when it went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete drain pipe, the crash report stated.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

News Center 7 will update this story once the man’s identity becomes available and next of kin is notified.





