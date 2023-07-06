80-year-old Ohio pastor allegedly shot by 3 suspects

AKRON — An 80-year-old Ohio pastor was shot after being caught in a drive-by shooting last week.

The drive-by shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday as the elderly pastor was on the ground changing a tire in Summit County, an Akron Police spokesperson said. The pastor was reportedly trying to change a flat tire for a woman in front of her home on Lovers Lane.

While he was changing the tire, one of the bullets hit him in his heel.

A preliminary investigation found that several masked suspects conducted the shooting from a red Chevy Trailblazer, footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed.

“Four boys was in a red car, red SUV,” the victim’s wife told police, according to WOIO. “Then they drove right there, and I was looking I didn’t think nothing about it. And then, I reached in my car to get something and pop, pop, pop. And then, I fell in the car and they came around here shooting at the house I guess I don’t know what they was shooting at.”

“I’m thinking it’s firecrackers,” one neighbor told police. “I’m on the porch watching tv. I sit up you know how you hear tires? I sit up and I look, and I see two guns out the window and they’re doing this pointing at this house shooting.”

“They started shooting at right over there at that house and then they just kept coming down here shooting, and my husband just happened to be helping change a tire,” the victim’s wife said.

Akron Police were able to locate the suspect’s car, however it was unoccupied.

No arrests were made at the time of reporting.

Police asked If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the three suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective Bureau, at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).





