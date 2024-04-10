TIMING: Strong storms with damaging winds, brief tornado possible Thursday

DAYTON — Most of the Miami Valley finds itself under a slight risk for severe storms on Thursday.

News Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been tracking this system and will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 5,5:30, and 6:00.

>> Widespread rain showers tonight; Several rounds of storms, showers likely Thursday

Damaging winds will be the primary threat with strong storms Thursday afternoon.

A brief, isolated tornado along with some hail cannot be ruled out, Chaney said.

New Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Severe Weather Outlook





