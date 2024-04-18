TIMING: Chance for strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain tonight

DAYTON — Another risk of a few strong to severe storms returns to the Miami Valley tonight.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will continue to follow the system and break down the risks LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30, and 6:00.

A line of storms will cross into the area later this evening into tonight.

While instability is a bit lower than yesterday, along with moisture, we will have enough wind shear to support a damaging wind threat.

We can never give tornadoes a zero threat, but that chance is pretty close to zero at this time.

This line of storms should be weakening as it crosses into our viewing area.

Timing:

This will be an after-dark into the overnight event, meaning you should know where you are getting your warnings from if you are asleep.

As of now, we will give a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. window and refine this if needed.

Behind this, cooler air settles in for Friday into the weekend with highs falling below average.

In fact, we will have to monitor for patchy frost with lows in the 30s.

Severe Weather Outlook





