‘Time for Camp Snoopy?’ New kids area opens today at Kings Island

MASON — Kings Island will be opening a new area this weekend.

The amusement park is opening ‘Camp Snoopy.’

This will allow guests to experience the Peanuts gang in a whole new way, according to a spokesperson.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz took a trial run on Thursday.

“Time for Camp Snoopy? Let’s go!!” he said.

He tried food and rode on Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers Thursday during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

One menu item includes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“We deep fry it and coat it with cornflakes and then it’s topped with powdered sugar and raspberry sauce,” Chef Belen Claire told Hershovitz.

There is also a new shaded play area.

“Parents are going to love that because it’s in the shade during those hot summer days,” said Chad Showalter.

Kings Island will open its doors today at 10 a.m.

