Thug Riders member learns punishment for organized crime charges

Another member of the Thug Riders has learned their punishment for organized crimes.

Michael Reese, aka “Butcher,” will spend eight years behind bars.

Reese was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering, according to federal court documents.

This sentence will be served at the same time as an eight-year sentence for possession of a firearm.

He will serve three years of supervised release once he comes out of prison.

He must also participate in substance abuse treatment and anger management.

Reese is one of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

The Department of Justice said the men are a part of an “outlaw motorcycle gang.”

Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

