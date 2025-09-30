Thousands of WPAFB employees could be affected by looming government shutdown

OHIO — The United States government is hours away from shutting down.

“But time is running out and the betting in Washington is that there will be a shutdown,” Michael Gessel, Dayton Development Coalition, VP of Federal Government Programs, said.

Here in the Miami Valley, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the driving force behind the local economy.

It’s the largest single-site employer in the State of Ohio.

Gessel said on the base itself, there are about 38,000 employees.

And in the event of a shutdown, about a quarter of Department of Defense workers at Wright-Patt and nationwide will continue working and receive pay.

But the rest will be furloughed. That means they’ll be sent home from work and won’t be paid.

“If the shutdown lasts until a pay period comes and we have to skip a pay period, then it starts looking really bad for the Dayton region because we’ll see a large amount of money that will not go into the community as expected. Of course, civilian employees and military employees will be made whole at the end of the shutdown, but that really doesn’t help when you have a mortgage to pay, when you have grocery bills to pay and you have childcare to pay. You need that money,” Gessel said.

