Thousands expected to attend Red, White, and Blue Block Party in Xenia

XENIA — Thousands of people are gathered in Xenia to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Organizers said they are expecting close to 25,000 people to fill the area for the Red, White, and Blue Bock Party and fireworks show.

The event is to honor Kevin Sonnycalb a former member of the Xenia Rotary Club.

Sonnycalb was known to be active in the community and loved fireworks.

“Kevin Sonnycalb’s family, Susie and her children, year in and year out, said, ‘Yes, we want to support this,’ and they’re just really happy that we’ve been able to continue to grow it, and that we continue to honor Kevin’s legacy,” Steven Brodsky, member of the Xenia Rotary Club said.

The fireworks show kicks off at 10 p.m.

A few more showers and isolated storms will pass through this evening, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

While an isolated strong to damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out, most activity should remain below severe limits — something organizers are keeping an eye on.





