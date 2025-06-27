CareFlight nurses push for ‘safety, transparency’ in slow-moving contract negotiations

DAYTON — CareFlight nurses and union leaders were on the ground, protesting outside Miami Valley Hospital for faster union contract negotiations.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has more with nurses and the hospital about the holdup tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

They voted the union in almost a year ago, but still don’t have a contract. They believe Premier Health management is dragging its feet, but hospital leaders do not agree.

“The things that we’re asking for are things that people should have: safety, transparency,” Nicole Coleman, CareFlight Union President, said. “All the things that make the program great are things we want.”

