Teen with autism dies in custody; Group calls for investigation after video released from cell

DAYTON — A watchdog group has called for an investigation into a teenager’s death shortly after his stay at the Montgomery County Jail.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, Isaiah Trammell, 19, was arrested for domestic violence in early 2023 and sent to jail.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Trammell repeatedly injured himself and they provided treatment for him while he was in jail until he went to the hospital.

But the Montgomery County Jail Coalition believes a video shows something more sinister.

Yvonne Currington is a member of the Montgomery County Jail Coalition.

She said Trammell was autistic.

“He was reacting to the triggers that were set off by his being put in a cell,” Currington said.

The coalition said they were horrified by what they saw in the video.

“When he banged his head on the cells they strip-searched him,” she said.

The coalition believes that Trammell begged for his medication and told correction officers it would help.

“They just ignored him, made fun of him, I just don’t understand, it’s just wrong,” Carrington said.

Other cameras show officers going to get a restraint chair for Trammell.

“The death of Isaiah Trammell was an unspeakable tragedy for all involved. The Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention reviewed this incident and in April of last year were notified that the agency did not identify any deficiencies,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The jail coalition met by Zoom Wednesday and members have now called on the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to open an investigation into Trammell’s death.

“This young man did not commit suicide unless you want to call it assisted suicide,” Currington said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.





