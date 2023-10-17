Technology created to bust AI generated voices

As artificial intelligence continues to develop, so does the technology to detect what is real and what isn’t.

There is a new tool that detects artificial intelligence, but experts believe it may be hard to keep up with the technology.

Stephen Stahl is a professional music producer and songwriter but he is concerned about the impact artificial intelligence could have on the industry he works in.

“Instead of having to come up with a great song on a guitar or a piano, you can just prompt in, you know, hi, I want to write a song like ‘Halo’ by Beyonce,” Stahl said.

Stahl worked with a technical partner to create AI Spy, which is a program that can detect speech and audio authenticity.

AI can recreate voices, making them sound exactly like true vocalists.

There are other AI detectors that determine if writing or images have been produced by humans or computers, but technology experts said it has become harder as AI continues to evolve.

Arun Ross is a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Michigan State University and said AI is everchanging, and what works today might not work tomorrow.

“If we can detect something that is synthetic today, we may not be able to use that same method to detect synthetic images or synthetic voices tomorrow, because AI can start producing images that are more realistic, that are more human-like,” Ross said.

Stahl said the app isn’t perfect, but he works to continuously update it to make sure it can detect the difference.

He hopes this technology will eventually be used by Telecommunication companies to help people determine if someone calling is real or AI-generated.

