‘A symbol of joy for all who visited;’ Columbus Zoo mourns loss of 22-year-old giraffe

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of its 22-year-old giraffe, Shaggy.

Shaggy started showing signs of lethargy over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the zoo. A health team started medical treatments and he did not show any improvements.

An emergency procedure was scheduled and he was anesthetized for a more thorough examination and treatment. The medical team found significant disease and the giraffe suffered an injury during the examination, the zoo said. The zoo said they made the difficult decision to euthanize Shaggy.

“Shaggy’s ‘I do what I want’ attitude and iconic presence in our giraffe tower made him a symbol of joy for all who visited.” the zoo said in the post. “The team is so grateful for the countless wonderful moments and memories they shared with this remarkable giraffe.”

Shaggy was one of the original giraffes at the zoo’s Heart of Africa region, where he arrived in 2013. He came from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.

“Shaggy will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and the giraffe barn will not be the same without him,” the zoo said.

