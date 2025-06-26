SWAT conducting training at West Carrollton school today

WEST CARROLLTON — If you plan to be in West Carrollton today, you may see an increased police presence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT team will conduct training exercises at Harry Russell Elementary School today, June 26, according to a City of West Carrollton social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The training will take place on Elementary Drive near S. Elm Street and E Gibbons Road.

“Residents in the area may hear loud noises or booms during this time,” the post said. “These sounds are part of the controlled training activities and do not indicate an emergency.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group