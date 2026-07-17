Suspects paint graffiti at Montgomery County park; Can you help deputies ID them?

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two people accused of spray-painting graffiti at a local park.

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Deputies said the two females were seen creating the graffiti at Grants Park in Washington Township on June 29.

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One suspect appears to have pink hair, while the other has dark brown or black hair.

The graffiti was painted underneath a bridge in the park.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

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