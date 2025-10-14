Suspects break into Amish family’s home, hold son hostage, deputies say

GEAUGA COUNTY — An Amish family was assaulted and robbed at their home.

On Oct. 9, the family was targeted at their home and place of business in Northeast Ohio, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The father told deputies that three men came inside his business making threats, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The suspects held his young son hostage before they got away with about $5,000, according to the father.

Charges against them will include armed robbery, attempted child abduction, and assault.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release new details later Tuesday.

