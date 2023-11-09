Suspected theft of ambulance prompts pursuit that ends with woman taken into custody

CLARK COUNTY — A woman suspected of stealing an ambulance Thursday afternoon is in custody after Clark County sheriff’s deputies and Dayton police caught up with her on U.S. 40 near I-70, east of Springfield.

The Ohio Medical Transport vehicle was reported stolen from the Dayton area about 4 p.m. and pursued into Clark County by sheriff’s deputies.

The pursuit ended in the area of U.S. 40 and Titus Road when the woman surrendered, was put in handcuffs and transferred from a Clark County sheriff’s cruiser to a Dayton police cruiser.

An employee for the ambulance company arrived on scene and took possession of the vehicle.

A News Center 7 videographer was on scene to record the arrest. Neither deputies nor police would respond to questions from our videographer.

We’re working to learn more about the incident. We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.





