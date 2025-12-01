Suspected cocaine, fentanyl found during raid at Ohio house

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Over 30 grams of suspected drugs were found during a raid at a house in Ohio last week.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said the office’s drug task force and Wellsville police executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 15th Street on Nov. 25.

Four people were inside the home during the search. One of them was arrested on an outstanding warrant, McLaughlin said.

Authorities found 14 grams of suspected cocaine, 15.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two grams of suspected fentanyl, and $880 in cash while searching the house.

“The drugs were packaged for resale, and Agents located paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,” McLaughlin said.

The sheriff’s office thanked several agencies for their assistance in this investigation, including Salem police, East Liverpool police, Lisbon police, Columbiana police, and more.

