Suspect in police chase flown to hospital after crashing in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The suspect in a police pursuit was flown to an area hospital after crashing in Butler County on Friday, according to our media partner’s WCPO-9 TV.

Around 3 p.m., a West Chester police officer began pursuing a driver wanted on domestic violence and weapons charges.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Mack Road in Fairfield, according to WCPO-9.

Photos from the scene show that the suspect’s vehicle and a van were involved in the crash.

The suspect was flown to UC Medical Center. Their condition and identity were not immediately available.

Two people inside the van sustained minor injuries, according to WCPO-9.

The West Chester police officer was not injured.

According to WCPO-9, the Fairfield Police Department is investigating the crash and the West Chester Police Department is investigating the pursuit.

We will continue to follow this story.

