Suspect in Miami Valley murder gets trial date set following six failed attempts

SPRINGFIELD — For the seventh time, a suspect in the Candance Prunty murder case has faced trial. The last six never happened.

The suspect is accused of killing a mother of three in Clark County. The victim’s mother has seen the trial moved too many times.

On Tuesday, she told News Center 7 that she feels good that there will not be any more delays in getting justice for her daughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell sits down with the victim’s mother and learns how she’s grateful that a trial date has finally been set.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s been a long journey for Patricia Beard. “I have up days, down days, but today I’m feeling very grateful and thankful and blessed,” Beard said. “Because we finally got a trial date set.”

Thomas Albert has been a murder suspect in Clark County for nearly four and a half years. He’s accused of killing Prunty.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group