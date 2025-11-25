Suspect in Miami Valley murder gets trial date set following six failed attempts

SPRINGFIELD — For the seventh time, a suspect in the Candance Prunty murder case has faced trial. The last six never happened.
The suspect is accused of killing a mother of three in Clark County. The victim’s mother has seen the trial moved too many times.
On Tuesday, she told News Center 7 that she feels good that there will not be any more delays in getting justice for her daughter.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s John Bedell sits down with the victim’s mother and learns how she’s grateful that a trial date has finally been set.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Questions about snow returning to the Valley
- 25-year-old man dies after motorcycle hits van in Ohio
- Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing items from Ulta Beauty,
It’s been a long journey for Patricia Beard. “I have up days, down days, but today I’m feeling very grateful and thankful and blessed,” Beard said. “Because we finally got a trial date set.”
Thomas Albert has been a murder suspect in Clark County for nearly four and a half years. He’s accused of killing Prunty.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group