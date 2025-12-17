Suspect accused of killing man at Ohio gas station arrested almost 1,000 miles away

ARKANSAS/OHIO — A man wanted for murdering another man at a gas station in Ohio has been arrested almost 1,000 miles away, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Ronald Thomas, 34, was arrested by U.S. Marshals during a vehicle takedown in Russellville, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

He remains in custody in Arkansas.

WOIO-19 reported that Thomas is facing one count of aggravated murder for the death of Daniel Perry, 34.

Perry was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station on East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland on Dec. 2, 2024.

Russellville is around 935 miles away from Cleveland.

Authorities found Perry in the front seat of a car with gunshot wounds to his head and arm, according to WOIO-19.

“Today was the third homicide arrest in two days by our fugitive task force. Our success is due to the tireless effort and good relationships with our law enforcement partners, locally as well as in other states and United States territories. We have the ability and authority to pursue and arrest any fugitive, anywhere in the United States, and we never stop until we have that fugitive in custody,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

