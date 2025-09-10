Summertime temperatures make a comeback

DAYTON — The Miami Valley has been abnormally dry lately, and unfortunately, a moderate drought will likely expand into parts of the region this week.

An upper-level area of high pressure has dominated southwest Ohio, allowing for the dry conditions.

Not only that, but with the abundance of sunshine and a wind shift to the southeast, high temperatures have climbed back to normal.

However, as these conditions persist, temperatures will continue through the weekend.

The typical high this time of year at the Dayton International Airport is 80 degrees.

High temperatures will rise 5 to 7 degrees above normal into next week.

If the middle to upper 80-degree days verify at the airport, the forecasted high temperatures will be the warmest since the middle of August.

