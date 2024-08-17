As summer break ends, it’s time to get back to healthy sleep habits

The summer break is coming to an end for most of our students in the Miami Valley.

Sleep experts like Dr. Austin Williams of Kettering Health said it becomes important to get children back on a more regulated sleep schedule that includes at least 8 hours of sleep depending on the age and a defined routine

News Center 7′s Nick Foley looked at recommendations for adults and children.

A lack of sleep affects brain function but Williams said prolonged deprivation over years can also lead to more serious complications which is why sleep hygiene or health is a big focus.

Consistency like the same bedtime and limiting caffeine and big meals before sleep can make a big difference.

“The symptoms we see associated with that are daytime sleepiness, fatigue, memory issues. Then the risks that go with that are very interesting. It’s a lot of cardiovascular risk. It increases your risk of heart disease, it increases your risk of hypertension, of diabetes,” Willams said. “So these are all things that you don’t necessarily associate with sleep, but getting the sleep you need is very important for your heart and brain health.”

Williams said it’s not only children who need to focus on healthy sleep habits.

Perhaps the biggest recommendation is to remove distractions like phones and devices as you wind down for bed.

























