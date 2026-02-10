Students share experience after fake bomb threat causes evacuations at Clark State

CLARK COUNTY — Bomb threats kept students out of class in Springfield on Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the threats impacted Clark State, Wittenberg University, and Clark County Jobs and Family Services.

However, investigators found the threat was not credible.

Our crews spoke to people impacted on Clark State’s main campus.

Tina Colbert is a prospective Clark State student. She and her dad showed up on campus for an appointment on Tuesday.

“I was supposed to be taking my placement test. It shows you what courses you’re going to get in or whatever for college,” Tina Colbert said.

But there was nothing they could do but turn around and go home once they arrived.

“She kind of looked it up online and found out they were closed before we pulled in, just before we pull it in,” Ron Colbert said.

Clark State sent News Center 7 a statement that said it got an anonymous email “suggesting the threat of a bomb” at its main campus.

“Yeah, I went to school normal and then I went to class and everything,” Ally Bishop said.

Bishop and her high school classmates at Global Impact Stem Academy (GISA) were also evacuated.

“My principal came in and told us to go to our room because we were in the Clark State building, and they told us to go to the cafeteria at our building,” Bishop said.

The school sits on Clark State’s main campus.

“And then, they sent out that message and told everyone to leave,” Bishop said. “They told us that Clark State got a bomb threat.”

She showed News Center 7 the mass notification text she got from GISA about the threat.

Clark State said Springfield police came to campus quickly to search every building and the grounds.

The college said police found nothing and that there was no credible threat.

“It’s horrible, I hope it’s not somebody playing a crazy joke. It’s just not really funny,” Ron said.

These threats come a day after several others just like it in Springfield.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

