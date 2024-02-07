Students looking to plant 700 saplings, offset school’s energy consumption

CLARK COUNTY — Students at a local school are partnering with a nonprofit to help make their community more sustainable.

Students at Clark-Shawnee teamed up with Tree-Plenish to plant 700 saplings on May 4, 2024, to offset their school’s energy consumption from the last academic year, according to a media release.

The school hopes to plan the 700 saplings throughout Clark County with the help of neighbors.

Residents can order a sapling to be planted in their yard or sign up to volunteer to plant on the day of the event.

Saplings are $5 and residents can choose between American sycamore, Sugar Maple, and Blue Spruce saplings.

The last day to order a sapling is April 4, 2024.





