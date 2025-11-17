Students feeling unsafe on campus after ‘shootout’ during Halloween party at University of Dayton

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — Students said they feel unsafe and want answers following a shootout that happened on campus at the beginning of the month.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, University officials held a town hall meeting Sunday night, where they discussed the shootout and other safety concerns on campus.

When News Center 7 crews arrived at the meeting on Sunday, they were not allowed to enter due to the meeting hall being packed with students.

This shows how much interest the student body had in finding out what happened earlier this month in student housing on Evanston Ave.

The town hall addressed a shooting that occurred on Nov. 1 behind the Black Action Through Unity (BATU) House on Evanston Ave.

News Center 7 discovered through court documents that it was a shootout involving four people.

The shootout involved 19-year-old Dylan Hiner and three other juveniles.

As a result, a UD student was shot in the ankle.

Sunday night, police told students they have increased their presence around campus and are still pursuing more arrests.

Some students believe that University Officials should look into social media.

“For administration, to start really looking at how we can address topics involving racism and hateful speech, particularly with Anonymous platforms like Yik Yak and Fizz,” Student Government Association President Stuart Schramm said.

Treazure Edwards, a member of the Black Action Through Unity student group, told News Center 7 that they have been seeing more racism on campus.

“For the last two weeks, we have been dealing with really big racism on our campus, even in anonymous apps, as well as just feeling unsafe in our neighborhood,” Edwards said.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

